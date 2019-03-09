Best Bets for Saturday's NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Celtics-Lakers, Hornets-Bucks, and More

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! This column is daily and usually up by 3pm ET. The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

With All-Star weekend over with, the home stretch is here! Smaller slate of games today, with only six on the board. We will go with the Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers as our game of the day. The LAL drama is always fun to watch. Let’s go!

Jason (123-106-4): The Picks: Kings -5.5, Celtics -6

Vik (100-97-2): The Picks: Celtics -6, Hornets-Bucks Over 227

Ryan (81-81-1): The Pick: Celtics -6