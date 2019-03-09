Camille Kostek Responds To Body Shamers

Camille Kostek is a successful model and Rob Gronkowski’s long-time girlfriend. That is enough to make her fairly famous. Obviously when she posts pictures on Instagram they’re going to get a response, but there’s no reason for viewers to take things as far as they did recently.
Kostek posted a bikini picture last week and was harshly body shamed as a result. She responded forcefully this week and singled out some of the people shaming her.
Here’s the picture Kostek posted:
And here is her response to the people picking on her:
Look, if your first instinct when you see a woman who looks like Camille Kostek is to pick apart her appearance, there is something insanely wrong with you.
I mean, if you’d do that to anyone, there’s something seriously wrong with you, but she’s an objectively attractive woman. Evidence of that is below and on the next few pages.
View this post on Instagram
wanted to share my love and gratitude to all of you who played a part in making my day a little more special from the overflow of emails, messages, posts, calls and texts. The kind words and amount of love I received was overwhelming in the best way possible. Thought I’d ring in the birthday post the same way I came out into this world on my birthday … in my birthday suit 🎈 thank you over and over for supporting all that I do. It’s been fun sharing pieces of my journey this far. I can already feel these high vibrations that 27 is bringing of love, light and positivity …. and you’re coming with me 💃🏼 02192019 #teampisces
