Florida vs. Kentucky: Game Preview, How to Watch SEC Online, TV Channel, Live Stream, Start Time

John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats play their final home game of the 2018-19 season when they welcome the Florida Gators to Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. The #6 Wildcats rebounded from a bad loss against Tennessee with a victory over Ole Miss, which was Calipari’s 300th win as a coach. On Saturday, Kentucky will hope to have a successful senior night and continue to build their case as a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Florida vs. Kentucky

Date : Saturday, Mar. 9

Time : 2 pm ET

TV Channel : CBS

Streaming : fuboTV ( watch for free )

On paper, this shouldn’t be much of a challenge for Kentucky (25-5 overall, 14-3 SEC). They’ll play at home, they have the favorite for SEC Player of the Year in PJ Washington, who has been dominant all season, and they’re playing against an average, if not poor, offensive team in the Gators (17-13, 9-8). But the recent stretch of games hasn’t been the best for the Wildcats, with inconsistent play all over the roster and on both sides of the ball, and at times they’ve had issues with focus, something that has frustrated Calipari in recent weeks.

Another bit of bad news for Kentucky is the injury to senior Reid Travis, who has missed the last four games with a knee problem. The ‘Cats went 3-1 without Travis, but their performances weren’t nearly as consistent with him on the sidelines. Travis is the leader of the team, and Kentucky fans are very sad that they might not see him play on Senior night. There is still a small chance he can suit up on Saturday, however, and it would be great news for Kentucky if Travis is able to get a few minutes under his belt in preparation for the decisive games ahead.

Expect the Wildcats to return to their best on Saturday, but the Gators have enough talent to cause an upset if Kentucky doesn’t play at their peak. This should be a fun one, and you can watch the game – plus the entire NCAA Tournament – live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free trial to start watching.

