Video: James Dolan Threatens to Ban Fan for Telling Him to Sell the Team

As James Dolan was walking backstage after his team lost for the 53rd time this season, a fan yelled: “sell your team.” The Knicks owner didn’t find that funny. In fact, he wanted to know the “rude” fan’s thoughts on never coming back to Madison Square Garden:

An MSG spokesperson told TMZ, “Our policy is and will continue to be that if you are disrespectful to anyone in our venues, we will ask you not to return.”

This is likely a response to Bill Simmons saying in February Dolan was courting offers for the team. That report was subsequently denied by a spokesperson.