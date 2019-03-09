WATCH: Duke's Marques Bolden Helped Off After Scary Injury

Duke can’t afford any more serious injuries with star Zion Williamson out, but on Saturday the Blue Devils were dealt another blow.

Junior center Marques Bolden suffered a scary fall while attempting to block a shot in transition. He was down on the court for a long time before attempting to walk off the floor. He couldn’t do it on its own and needed help to get off the floor.

Check this out:

Oh no. Marques Bolden took a hard fall, clutching his knee in pain. pic.twitter.com/yoty6q5Tit — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) March 9, 2019

North Carolina fans gave Bolden a hand as he was helped off the floor:

UNC's Kenny Williams walked over to give Marques Bolden a fist bump as he was being helped off the floor by his Duke teammates. pic.twitter.com/DxM37Ysar0 — ESPN (@espn) March 9, 2019

While Bolden doesn’t get the acclaim of Duke’s star freshman, he’s been an important rim protector for the team. He’s averaging 6.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 20.0 minutes per game this season. With Williamson out, he had become increasingly important to the squad.

Williamson missed his fifth game in a row on Saturday.

We’ll update as we hear anything else on Bolden.