Missouri Valley Conference Tournament 2019: Preview, How to Watch Online, TV Channel, Live Stream

Last year’s Cinderella Story of the NCAA Tournament, the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers, are hoping for another bid to March Madness as 10 teams play in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, also known as Arch Madness in reference to the city of St. Louis, where the MVC Championship usually takes place. The tournament started on Thursday, but the most exciting action takes place on Saturday and Sunday when the two semifinals and the championship game happen.

MVC Tournament

Semifinal 1 – Bradley vs. Loyola IL

Date: Saturday, March 9

Time: 3:30 pm ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Streaming: fuboTV (watch for free)

Semifinal 2 – Northern Iowa vs. Drake

Date: Saturday, March 9

Time: 6:00 pm ET (Semifinal 2)

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Streaming: fuboTV (watch for free)

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME – Teams TBD

Date: Sunday, March 10

Time: 2:00 pm ET

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: fuboTV (watch for free)

The winner of the MVC moves on to the NCAA Tournament, and although they aren’t clear favorites to win it all, Loyola’s miracle run to the Final Four in 2018 has given teams from all conferences in the country the hope of having a similar dream path in March. The Ramblers are certainly in the mix again, finishing in first place in the MVC during the regular season and hoping that seniors Clayton Custer and Marques Townes, the top two scorers from last season, can lead them to the conference title.

Another team to watch are the Drake Bulldogs, who finished with the same 12-6 record as Loyola-Chicago and are actually the only MVC school ranked among the Top 100 in the country. It’s hard to see any other MVC team beating Loyola or Drake, but March is always crazy, even before the tournament. So look for teams like Southern Illinois, Missouri State and Bradley to give the two favorites a run for their money in what should be a very fun weekend of college basketball. And who knows, the team that wins the MVC this year might be at the Final Four. Want some proof? It happened last March. Watch the semifinals and finals – plus every NCAA Tournament game – live with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial to start watching.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.