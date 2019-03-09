Nia Jax Rips Dave Meltzer Over His Roman Reigns Cancer Treatment Speculation

After longtime pro wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer questioned if Roman Reigns was accurately describing the drug he took for cancer treatment, Reigns’ relative Nia Jax tore into Meltzer on Twitter:
Via Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, here is the relevant audio, in which Meltzer says Reigns said in a WWE documentary that he took an oral chemotherapy pill, but that he (Meltzer) did not think it was:
After receiving a lot of blowback for his remarks, Meltzer issued a correction, tweeting, “On the Reigns treatment, there are different options that include a pill that is oral chemo and that is what he said he was taking and there’s no reason not to believe that, so I stand corrected on that.”
