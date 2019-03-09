Nia Jax Rips Dave Meltzer Over His Roman Reigns Cancer Treatment Speculation

After longtime pro wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer questioned if Roman Reigns was accurately describing the drug he took for cancer treatment, Reigns’ relative Nia Jax tore into Meltzer on Twitter:

@davemeltzerWON is a piece of shit. The fact that u make statements about people’s health, when u have zero knowledge about it is ridiculous. If u do have access 2 superstars PERSONAL medical info, that is a HUGE violation of HIPAA & I’m sure that’s not the case. So shut ur mouth — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) March 9, 2019

Via Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, here is the relevant audio, in which Meltzer says Reigns said in a WWE documentary that he took an oral chemotherapy pill, but that he (Meltzer) did not think it was:

Speculating about storylines, upcoming matches and locker room “heat” is one thing … but Meltzer saying Roman isn’t telling the truth about his cancer treatment is not ok. Many take his word as gospel and to speculate on such a matter is irresponsible. pic.twitter.com/O2zdYtMIhH — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 9, 2019

After receiving a lot of blowback for his remarks, Meltzer issued a correction, tweeting, “On the Reigns treatment, there are different options that include a pill that is oral chemo and that is what he said he was taking and there’s no reason not to believe that, so I stand corrected on that.”