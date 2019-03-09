USA Today Sports

Nia Jax Rips Dave Meltzer Over His Roman Reigns Cancer Treatment Speculation

Nia Jax Rips Dave Meltzer Over His Roman Reigns Cancer Treatment Speculation

WWE

Nia Jax Rips Dave Meltzer Over His Roman Reigns Cancer Treatment Speculation

By 2 hours ago

By: |

After longtime pro wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer questioned if Roman Reigns was accurately describing the drug he took for cancer treatment, Reigns’ relative Nia Jax tore into Meltzer on Twitter:

Via Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, here is the relevant audio, in which Meltzer says Reigns said in a WWE documentary that he took an oral chemotherapy pill, but that he (Meltzer) did not think it was:

After receiving a lot of blowback for his remarks, Meltzer issued a correction, tweeting, “On the Reigns treatment, there are different options that include a pill that is oral chemo and that is what he said he was taking and there’s no reason not to believe that, so I stand corrected on that.”

 

WWE

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home