Sean Miller Sure Sounds Like He's Done At Arizona

Sean Miller has been the head basketball coach at Arizona for 10 seasons now, and after senior day on Saturday, he sure sounded like a guy who wouldn’t be back for an 11th year.

Miller addressed fans at the McKale Center following the Wildcats’ 72-64 loss to Arizona State Saturday afternoon. His emotional statement made it seem like it would be the last time he was addressing the fan base.

Check this out:

Sean Miller just addressed the fans here at McKale Center and he ended it with this pic.twitter.com/J7hURuJgO0 — Matt Moreno (@MattGOAZCATS) March 9, 2019

After that speech reporters asked him what it meant:

Sean Miller asked about being emotional and it sounding like a goodbye and he said he will not comment on it. — Jason Scheer (@JasonScheer) March 10, 2019

Sean Miller declines to comment when asked why he got emotional thanking Arizona fans and if he’s uncertain about his future at UA. pic.twitter.com/IEv6PnikZy — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 10, 2019

To me, it sounds like Miller and Arizona are about to part ways. If he was planning to be back he’d be forcefully claiming he was returning for next season.

Dan Wolken chimed in with this:

I’ll say this. If Sean Miller and Arizona negotiated a mutual parting of ways in the next few weeks, it would surprise exactly nobody in college basketball. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 10, 2019

It’s been a rocky last few years for the Wildcats. Though they won the Pac-12 and Pac-12 Tournament in each of the past two seasons, the program was rocked by its connection to the college basketball corruption scandal. Then Arizona struggled this year, finishing the regular season 17-14 and 8-10 in the Pac-12.

Miller has won the Pac-12 regular season title five times in his 10 seasons in Tucson, and the Pac-12 Tournament three times. He’s reached the Sweet 16 five times and the Elite Eight three times. But he’s never taken the Wildcats to the Final Four or beyond, and that’s been a constant criticism he’s faced from the Arizona faithful.

We’ll keep you updated as we hear more about this.