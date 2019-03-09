Sean Miller Sure Sounds Like He's Done At Arizona

Sean Miller has been the head basketball coach at Arizona for 10 seasons now, and after senior day on Saturday, he sure sounded like a guy who wouldn’t be back for an 11th year.
Miller addressed fans at the McKale Center following the Wildcats’ 72-64 loss to Arizona State Saturday afternoon. His emotional statement made it seem like it would be the last time he was addressing the fan base.
Check this out:
After that speech reporters asked him what it meant:
To me, it sounds like Miller and Arizona are about to part ways. If he was planning to be back he’d be forcefully claiming he was returning for next season.
Dan Wolken chimed in with this:
It’s been a rocky last few years for the Wildcats. Though they won the Pac-12 and Pac-12 Tournament in each of the past two seasons, the program was rocked by its connection to the college basketball corruption scandal. Then Arizona struggled this year, finishing the regular season 17-14 and 8-10 in the Pac-12.
Miller has won the Pac-12 regular season title five times in his 10 seasons in Tucson, and the Pac-12 Tournament three times. He’s reached the Sweet 16 five times and the Elite Eight three times. But he’s never taken the Wildcats to the Final Four or beyond, and that’s been a constant criticism he’s faced from the Arizona faithful.
We’ll keep you updated as we hear more about this.
