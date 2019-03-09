VIDEO: Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell Have Pretty Good NASCAR Fight

Tensions ran high during qualifying for Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway in Phoenix. Daniel Suarez rushed over to Michael McDowell to go over some stuff that happened on the racetrack and, before much cogent debate could take place, the primal nature of man manifested itself.

It’s been a bit since we’ve had an honest-to-goodness NASCAR rumble that elevated to this level. Considering the hotness of the moment, it’s pretty remarkable how composed each racer was when presenting his side of the story.

A wise man once said it’s not how you stand by your car, it’s how you bodyslam someone on it. Or wait, how did that go? There’s been too many sequels since then to remember.