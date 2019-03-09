VIDEO: This Kid is Definitely the Son of a Coach

Winthrop will not be dancing into the NCAA Tournament. But Eagles coach Pat Kelsey did a solid job instilling great basketball knowledge into younger players this year. Primarily, his son, Johnny.

The kid has an uncanny ability to process information and bring it to the hardwood. His court awareness is outstanding and he has a great attitude. Intangibles off the chart.

Looking forward to 15 years or so when this coach’s son is an important glue guy on a Cinderella team.

Full disclosure: I tried the same thing with my own son and he kept going to the wrong places and fumbling the pass until everyone got frustrated and we quit.

So, respect.