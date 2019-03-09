Zion Williamson Still Out, Anyone Worried Yet?

Zion Williamson, who hasn’t played since a sneaker blowout, won’t suit up for Duke against North Carolina tonight. The All-Everything freshman phenom suffered a Grade 1 sprain to his right knee 30 seconds into the rivals’ first matchup on Feb. 20. He’s been officially been listed as day-to-day.

Many days have passed and he has yet to return to the court. Time is running out.

This is Duke’s final regular season game. The Blue Devils’ first ACC Tournament game tips off on Thursday. Most players need some reps to get back in game shape. And a knee injury makes it tough to maintain regular conditioning.

So, I’ll ask again. Is anyone worried now? Anyone feeling as some have, that there’s a real chance Williamson has played his final college basketball game. Everything we’re hearing from Coach K and Duke suggest otherwise and I’ll take them at their word. Like so many others, I want to Zion dominating come NCAA Tournament time.

It’s just that game-day announcements like the one just released are further cause for concern.