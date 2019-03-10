Antonio Brown Traded to Raiders

Antonio Brown posted on Instagram appearing to indicate that he is a member of the Raiders, and Mike Florio has confirmed that the wide receiver is indeed heading to the Silver and Black. Florio adds that Brown will be getting a raise. It will be interesting to see what the Raiders had to trade the Steelers to make this happen.

And thus concludes a wild saga — c’mon Gruden, now go and get Kyler Murray and Le’Veon Bell!

UPDATE: Ian Rapoport reports that the Raiders are sending a 3rd and a 5th round pick in the upcoming draft to the Steelers for Brown.