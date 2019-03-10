Arsenal vs. Manchester United Match Preview, How to Watch Premier League Online, Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday and face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, where they hope to build on the back of their fairytale comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners fared much worse in their midweek European outing and lost 3-1 at Rennes in the opening leg of their last-16 meeting, with pressure on the north Londoners to respond in Week 30.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

When: Sunday, March 10

TV: NBC (Available in 4K)

Where: Emirates Stadium, London

The Red Devils beat PSG 3-1 on Wednesday to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals, with Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku (two) each on the scoresheet as United did the unthinkable.

Those stars stepped up in the absence of players like Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera, all of whom started in January’s FA Cup fourth-round win at the Emirates. Of that group, Pogba is the only name who will feature on Sunday.

Morale around Old Trafford is the highest it’s been in a number of years, something that could spell bad omens for an Arsenal side that hasn’t beaten United in their last four meetings (one draw, three defeats).

Three points are of massive importance in the race to finish among the top four, too. United are currently fourth and are one point ahead of Arsenal (fifth) and two points in front of Chelsea (sixth), who have a game in hand.

Arsenal had to settle for Europa League action on Thursday evening and was disappointed to lose by two goals at Rennes. Alex Iwobi scored after only three minutes, but Unai Emery’s men grew complacent and were stunned to see their Europa League title hopes rocked in France.

The Gunners haven’t lost back-to-back games since December, and it’s damning for Emery that it was effectively a first-string selection that fell at Roazhon Park.

Pundits and supporters alike have called for Solskjaer to be given the permanent job at United, and a second successive win over rivals Arsenal could be the finishing touch needed to get the call. The former late-game magician has won 14 of his 17 matches in charge of United and beat Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates in January, hopeful he can pull off a domestic double over the Gunners in the space of six weeks.

Arsenal faces a stiff test in attempting to hold back United's streak under Solskjaer, who travels to north London unbeaten in 15 domestic matches at their helm and having won his last three in a row.