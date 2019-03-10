Bubble Breakdown: Belmont Right on Cut Line, Florida and Texas Now Have Work to Do

I’ll have my full bracket projections late tonight entering conference tournament week, once the final regular season games have been played. But yesterday was a big day on the bubble, with one conference tournament wrapping up and putting Ja Morant and Murray State in the tournament, and Belmont squarely on the bubble. That, combined with several big wins by teams near the cut line, has altered the outlook. Right now, it’s still cloudy, and there are about 10 teams right near the cut line where a result or two could swing it.

But keep in mind we are about to embark on a week where the number of at-large spots could shrink by 2-3 spots. Unless Wofford, Nevada, Buffalo, and Washington/Arizona State all win their conference tournaments, you will see some teams projected as auto bids move to the at-large pool. That also doesn’t account for a massive upset, like someone knocking off Gonzaga, or the Big East mess where plenty of teams could win it, including a team that otherwise wouldn’t get in.

I have 32 teams in the tournament, and you’ll just have to see who I project tonight for the top of the bracket. I should also say go play around with the tools at BartTorvik.com, which I have been using to find similar teams and assess the bubble.

VERY LIKELY IN

These teams are probably in good shape regardless of what happens, but don’t tempt fate or a shortened bubble.

VCU: Barring a loss in the quarterfinal matchup, I think they are safe. Even then, they are probably still in, but such a loss would guarantee the bubble shrinks anyway, which is why I only have them as very likely in.

UCF: Wins at Houston and at home against Cincinnati almost certainly locked up a bid. A third win at Temple would have sealed it. For now, they look almost certain to fall in that 8/9 range, and the only thing that could make things nervy is an immediate loss.

WASHINGTON: I know they lost to Oregon yesterday, and the Pac-12 isn’t a powerhouse. They are still 8-6 against the top two quadrants with only one bad loss (at Cal). I don’t think they should go losing in the Pac-12 Quarters though.

SETON HALL: have almost certainly moved themselves into the field with this week’s sweep of Marquette and Villanova. A loss to Georgetown in the first round would at least keep the door open, and allow the Hoyas to remain alive themselves to grab an unlikely auto bid.

MINNESOTA: Teams like Minnesota almost always get in, at around a 10 seed. That’s where they look targeted, and only a loss in that 7/10 or 8/9 Big Ten opener could make that get nervy. Otherwise, they’ve probably done just enough.

PROBABLY IN

These teams might need another result depending on how it goes. They would be in above the Dayton play-in game line right now but vulnerable to big results from bubble teams below them.

OHIO STATE: The Buckeyes could confirm it with a home win over Wisconsin, which would be their best win of the year along with the opener at Cincinnati. A loss, though, would leave them somewhat vulnerable to yet another loss in the 8/9 game of the Big Ten tournament and being nervous on Selection Sunday.

SYRACUSE: They could have locked it up with a road win at Clemson by taking down a direct competitor. It didn’t happen. A loss to the BC/Pitt winner is something they want to avoid to stay above the bubble fray.

TEMPLE: The UCF win might have been enough to put them in. I say might, because the committee looks at bright lines like Quad 1 and Quad 2, when there are shades of gray. UCF is holding on as a Quad 1 home win, barely. The win at Missouri just barely dropped out as a Quad 1 road win. They could be 3-6 or 1-6 against Quad 1 depending on how results go, and I wish I was being sarcastic about that mattering.