NCAAB USA Today Sports

Liberty Player Turns in the Flop of the Day

Liberty Player Turns in the Flop of the Day

NCAAB

Liberty Player Turns in the Flop of the Day

By 54 minutes ago

By: |

Liberty and Lipscomb played today in the Atlantic Sun title game in what has been quite a contentious and hard-fought affair for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Late in the game, Scottie James of Liberty hit a shot falling down, and then while Lipscomb’s Rob Marberry is running back on defense, gets up right into him, and then launches into a majestic flop.

Marberry was just running down the court, did not extend his elbows, and could do nothing to avoid the contact. James, meanwhile, has a future in theatrics. The best part was the ESPN announcers insisting that it might lead to an ejection. Fortunately, the officials had more sense and after a review ruled that there would be no flagrant foul.

Liberty won the close game, and James will have a chance to make the One Shining Moment highlight reel.

, , , NCAAB

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAB
Home