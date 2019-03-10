Liberty Player Turns in the Flop of the Day

Liberty and Lipscomb played today in the Atlantic Sun title game in what has been quite a contentious and hard-fought affair for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Late in the game, Scottie James of Liberty hit a shot falling down, and then while Lipscomb’s Rob Marberry is running back on defense, gets up right into him, and then launches into a majestic flop.

Liberty guy out here with the worst acting I've seen since Weekend at Bernie's II. Credit to the refs for not falling for it pic.twitter.com/t84MUKPmnf — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) March 10, 2019

Marberry was just running down the court, did not extend his elbows, and could do nothing to avoid the contact. James, meanwhile, has a future in theatrics. The best part was the ESPN announcers insisting that it might lead to an ejection. Fortunately, the officials had more sense and after a review ruled that there would be no flagrant foul.

Liberty won the close game, and James will have a chance to make the One Shining Moment highlight reel.