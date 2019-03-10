Real Valladolid vs. Real Madrid Match Preview, How to Watch La Liga Online, Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Real Madrid get a much-needed return to La Liga when they travel to Real Valladolid on Sunday, yearning for distractions following their tumultuous Champions League exit to Ajax on Tuesday.

A 4-1 home hammering at the hands of their Dutch devastators has left Los Blancos in disarray, and they’ll bank on a trip to the Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla to provide a glossier result in Week 27 of La Liga.

Real Valladolid vs. Real Madrid

When: Sunday, March 10

Where: Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Things could hardly have gone much worse for Santiago Solari’s side in midweek as they were dumped out of the Champions League last 16 following a 5-3 aggregate defeat to the Godenzonen.

Now, the message is damage control. An immediate response is needed against Valladolid in La Liga, where Real still sit third, five points off second-place rivals Atletico and 12 from leaders Barcelona.

The title prospects for Real now look to be over as with the Champions League goes their final realistic chance of silverware. Right-back Dani Carvajal told reporters just how distraught he felt after his side were turned over by Ajax:

“I’ve never felt as sick as this, I don’t know how to explain it. In one week everything has gone, and all of it after matches at home. It is clear the season is over but we will continue working in the league because that’s what we have to do and we have to be professional.”

The good news for Real is it’s been more than a decade since they last lost to Los Pucelanos (November 2008), who are without a win in five matches and have the joint-highest number of defeats in La Liga this term (12—only Celta Vigo (13) have lost more).

The bad news is Solari may be without winger trio Vinicius Junior, Gareth Bale and Lucas Vazquez for the trip, with all three players having to be withdrawn during Tuesday’s decimation against Ajax.

Anything could happen now that Real are playing for little more than pride, although Valladolid may look forward to the idea of taking on Los Blancos feeling bereft of much motivation.

