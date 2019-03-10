VIDEO: I Cannot Wrap My Mind Around This Insane Derrick Jones Jr. "Dunk"

One good thing about Garbage Time is that it affords players the opportunity to try out things they wouldn’t dream of doing in close games. That time of freedom can lead to spectacular things, like this incredible alley-oop between Miami’s Bam Adebayo and Derrick Jones Jr.

🚨✈️ AIRPLANE MODE ALERT! ✈️🚨 Derrick Jones Jr. rises up in Miami! #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/sqZAFU1mHT — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2019

As a strict constructionist, I refuse to accept this as a slam dunk. But it is one of the more spectacular things to take place on a basketball court this year. The ball not touching the rim at all makes it even more beautiful.