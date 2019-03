Like usual, after a half a day full of sports takes, the best one comes after 3 p.m. ET by the legendary Chris “Mad Dog” Russo. Mad Dog gave the world his reaction to Antonio Brown being traded to the Raiders which included an opinion on if a particular quarterback would be allowed to meet his ma’ and pa’ among other hilarious things:

Infield dirt, rub routes, wouldn’t bring Roethlisberger home to his parents, calling Jordy Nelson “Jody,” accusing his staff of watching porn. The great @MadDogUnleashed analyzes the Antonio Brown trade like only he can. pic.twitter.com/L3Ou5QCqKL — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 11, 2019

Carry on with your day.