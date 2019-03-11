Colonial Athletic Association Conference Tournament Schedule: How to Watch NCAA Basketball Online, Live Stream, Semifinal Matchups, TV Channel

Four teams remain in the running to win this year’s Colonial Athletic Association Championship, and top-ranked Hofstra will face off against No. 5 seed Delaware in the first of Monday’s semi-finals.

The later match will see defending CAA men’s tournament champions, No. 3 Charleston, meet second seed Northeastern in their bid to reach the final for a third year in succession.

CAA Conference Tournament

Semi-Finals

When: Monday, March 11

Where: North Charleston Coliseum, South Carolina

Semi-Final 1: No. 1 Hofstra vs. No. 5 Delaware, 6 p.m. ET

Semi-Final 2: No. 2 Northeastern vs. No. 3 Charleston, 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Final – Teams TBD

When: Tuesday, March 12

Time: 7 p.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Hofstra beat Delaware twice during the regular season—they opened their CAA schedule on December 28 by routing the Fightin’ Blue Hens 91-46 and closed their campaign with another big win (92-70).

Senior point guard Justin Wright-Foreman has finished as the Pride’s top points scorer in their last eight games, most recently netting 17 in Sunday’s 76-67 win over James Madison.

Delaware’s 85-79 comeback result against No. 4 William & Mary was far less expected, with freshman Ithiel Horton (26) and team-mate Ryan Allen (23) dropping just short of 50 points between them. That said, reversing the record against Hofstra will be a different grade of task.

Charleston was the fourth and final team to book their place in the semi-finals after All-CAA guard Grant Riller dropped a match-high 24 points, along with six assists, three steals, and five rebounds.

The Cougars are 24-8 for the season and are on track to match the 26-8 record that took them to the conference crown in 2018.

Semi-final opponents Northeastern sent a message in their quarter-final fixture and thrashed No. 10 UNC Wilmington 80-59. Charleston coach Earl Grant shared the spoils with Northeastern in the regular season as each team won at home, meaning Monday’s location could play a big role in favour of the Cougars.

The first qualifier for this year's NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament will be decided in the CAA as the path toward the 2019 Final Four begins to take shape.

