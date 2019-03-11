Roundup: Jack Grealish of Aston Villa Punched by Fan; 87 People Hurt When Boat Collides with "Marine Creature"; & Why Nobody Wanted Antonio Brown

Sahara Ray, fairly big deal on Instagram … for Lent in the 17th century, monks gave up food, and sustained on a liquid diet of beer … that fraud Jussie Smollett got 16 felony counts for fabricating a hate crime … “Five years later, MH370 is changing how we fly” … a boat collided with a mysterious marine creature off the coast of Japan, and 87 people were hurt … Alyssa Milano wrote about her cropping anxiety disorder … Rutgers basketball player arrested on seven charges … “Unemployed New Jersey man nearly lost his winning $273M Mega Millions ticket” …

The reason we have to stop all LeBron/Michael Jordan discussions for one year; the four most important positions in the NFL; and why nobody wanted Antonio Brown. [ITunes]

Great story on how Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Boyd is saving 36 girls in Uganda. [Free Press]

For the first time in 25 years, Championship Week will take place in Boise, Idaho. [Statesman]

This is a pretty absurd list of potential replacements on MNF for Jason Witten. I like outside the box, but can we get some fresh names? [Tribune]

“Here’s Amazon’s multibillion-dollar strategy to bring Hollywood into its shopping mall.” [CNBC]

Restaurants don’t make money off delivery unless you’re ordering a lot of food. “Most delivery orders remain unprofitable.” [WSJ]

Nice details on how the Antonio Brown trade went down, including the Redskins and Eagles calling the Steelers. [MMQB]

They probably aren’t deserving of an at-large bid, but I’d definitely like to see Mike Daum and South Dakota State in the NCAA Tournament over some of these middling bubble teams. [Yahoo Sports]

“This is disgraceful … an utter disgrace.” A fan ran on the field and punched Jack Grealish of Aston Villa.