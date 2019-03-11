Klay Thompson Called Out Warriors Fans After Loss To Suns

Klay Thompson focused his ire on the fans after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns at home Sunday night. After that embarrassing 115-111 defeat, Thompson called out Warriors fans for a lack of energy.

Klay wants more energy from Oracle. pic.twitter.com/P9yLt2ZAak — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 11, 2019

And here’s the full text of what Thompson said:

“So it’s ugly but … I expect our crowd to be little more into it, too,” said Thompson, who scored 28 points against Phoenix. “Like, I know it’s not the playoffs, but it is our last go-around at Oracle. Least you can stand up or something when we make a good play, especially in the beginning. We need that energy, especially this time of the year. It’s hard to conjure up energy every single night ’cause you’re looking forward to the playoffs and that run.” “So we expect our fans to kind of bring that from the jump. … It’s like us, though. You can’t bring it every night, but still it helps. … It doesn’t matter if we’re playing the Suns or the Bucks, whoever it is. We need that energy from them because we feed off that.” “It doesn’t matter if we’re playing the Suns or the Bucks, whoever it is. We need that energy from them because we feed off that.”

Um, Klay? You lost to the Suns. At home. They’re the worst team in the Western Conference. I’m pretty confident the fans had less than nothing to do with that result. Maybe look in a mirror, buddy.

Anyway, I’m sure the reaction to these quotes will be completely mild and we won’t have 24 hours of pundits absolutely losing their minds. Yep. Nothing to worry about for Klay.