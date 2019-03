Saturday night during a high school soccer game in Clarksville, Arkansas, a light pole fell and injured a player and referee. Clarksville Activity Director Michael Banning said in a news story with 5NEWS, the referee suffered a broken leg with a fractured tibia and fibula while the student has “superficial wounds to their head and legs.” The school superintendent David Hopkins said the fall was due to strong winds.

Warning: The following video includes a graphic display of the fall.