Michelle Wie Engaged to Warriors' Head of Basketball Operations Jonnie West

Michelle Wie’s 2019 season came to an abrupt halt in February after re-injuring an old hand injury at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, on the same hand on which she had previously undergone surgery.

But, life isn’t too bad for Wie. On Sunday, the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open winner took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Jonnie West. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because West is the son of Jerry West and is currently the director of basketball operations for the Warriors.

Wie has not played since the HSBC Women’s World Championship, and has not announced any time table for a return to the sport.

She has earned $6,801,108 in her career according to LPGA.com.