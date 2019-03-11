Here Are the NCAA Tournament Announcing Teams

Turner Sports and CBS this morning announced the NCAA Tournament commentator teams. Those with an asterisk will also work the regional games.

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson*

Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce*

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl*

Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson*

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn

Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen

Nantz, Raftery, Hill and Wolfson will be the Final Four team for the fifth consecutive season. Jim Jackson has been added as analysts for the first two rounds and Gene Steratore will serve as the rules analyst throughout the tournament.