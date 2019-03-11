Chris Mortensen Suggests Raiders Won't Be Adding Le'Veon Bell Because of Cash Flow Issues

The Raiders have a ton of salary cap space and have made the biggest splashes so far this offseason, trading for Antonio Brown and then today, agreeing to sign left tackle Trent Brown.

The team still has the cap space for more big moves, but according to Chris Mortensen, he doesn’t expect them to be in on Bell because of cold, hard cash.

Here's the video of @mortreport reporting the Oakland #Raiders are cash-poor and can't afford to sign former #Steelers RB @LeVeonBell due to real cash issue, not salary cap issue. [part 1 of 2, h/t @ftbeard_17] pic.twitter.com/p4uJBZztuV — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 11, 2019

Here's part 2 of @mortreport talking about the #Raiders being cash-poor and despite a lot of cap space, can't sign more big-name players such as @LeVeonBell [h/t @ftbeard_17] pic.twitter.com/NTizjSUxVn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 11, 2019

He even references, when talking about cash concerns, that owner Mark Davis likes to fly to Las Vegas on Southwest Airlines. Last year, there were reports that cash flow concerns were driving the trade for Khalil Mack, so this is not the first time this has come up recently. Davis did pay a lot of cash to get Jon Gruden, though, and they just paid out on Brown and Brown.