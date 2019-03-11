NBA USA Today Sports

Video: Serge Ibaka and Marquese Chriss Throw Punches, Get Ejected

Serge Ibaka and Marquese Chriss got into it at the end of the third quarter and were ejected after throwing several punches:

Now, now, Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia isn’t until Saturday.

