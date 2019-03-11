Video: Serge Ibaka and Marquese Chriss Throw Punches, Get Ejected

Serge Ibaka and Marquese Chriss got into it at the end of the third quarter and were ejected after throwing several punches:

1) Serge Ibaka and Marquese Chriss get tangled up

2) Ibaka falls, Chriss stares him down

3) Ibaka gets up and grabs Chriss by the neck

4) both throw punches

5) both get ejected 🎥 @SportsCenterpic.twitter.com/G7TGT6DdgO — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 12, 2019

Now, now, Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia isn’t until Saturday.