NBA USA Today Sports

Steve Kerr Seems Sick Of Draymond Green

Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr Seems Sick Of Draymond Green

NBA

Steve Kerr Seems Sick Of Draymond Green

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Steve Kerr was not happy during the Golden State Warriors’ loss to the Phoenix Suns 115-111 on Sunday. He was seen venting to assistant coach Mike brown late in the fourth quarter during a timeout, and he seemed to focus his rage on Draymond Green.

The video below shows Kerr clearly saying, “I’m so f***ing tired of Draymond’s sh*t.”

Green went 3-of-9 on Sunday night and 0-of-3 from 3-point range. He scored six points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out eight assists. He was a minus-4 in 32 minutes. So far in March he’s averaging just 5.0 points per game and shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from 3-point range.

Kerr clearly isn’t happy with what he’s getting from Green. We’ll see if there’s any fallout from this.

UPDATE: It appears Draymond was complaining about something on the bench when Kerr vented about him:

, , , , , , NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home