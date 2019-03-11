Steve Kerr Seems Sick Of Draymond Green

Steve Kerr was not happy during the Golden State Warriors’ loss to the Phoenix Suns 115-111 on Sunday. He was seen venting to assistant coach Mike brown late in the fourth quarter during a timeout, and he seemed to focus his rage on Draymond Green.

The video below shows Kerr clearly saying, “I’m so f***ing tired of Draymond’s sh*t.”

Did Steve Kerr just say

➖➖➖

“I’m so fu-king tired of Draymond’s

sh-t”. 👀👀pic.twitter.com/kWN1D67mLg — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 11, 2019

Green went 3-of-9 on Sunday night and 0-of-3 from 3-point range. He scored six points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out eight assists. He was a minus-4 in 32 minutes. So far in March he’s averaging just 5.0 points per game and shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from 3-point range.

Kerr clearly isn’t happy with what he’s getting from Green. We’ll see if there’s any fallout from this.

UPDATE: It appears Draymond was complaining about something on the bench when Kerr vented about him: