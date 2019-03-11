The Detroit Lions' Only Plan is to Be New England Lite

If the Detroit Lions are committed to one thing, it’s never winning — or even playing in — important football games. If they’re committed to a second thing, it’s becoming a knockoff version of the New England Patriots, complete with castoffs from that award-winning organization.

Matt Patricia. Bob Quinn. LeGarrette Blount. Ricky Jean Francois. The experiment resulted in a 6-10 season in 2018. Is it time to double down?

You bet your sweet behind, it is.

The Lions are bringing in slot receiver Danny Amendola, according to multiple reports. The prototypical Patriots wide receiver played for the franchise from 2013-2017 before spending last year in Miami.

Detroit needs a guy to replace Golden Tate. Amendola caught 59 passes for 575 yards and a touchdown last year in Miami and also played for New England, so he’s that guy.

Amendola’s high-water mark for yardage is 689, and that came all the way back in 2010. He turns 34 next season. He’s never hauled in more than four touchdowns in a season. So Lions fans should adjust their expectations. Actually, they should never have any expectations. Decades of disappointment should have already hammered home that lesson.

One has to think, with some determination, Detroit could build a roster and front office comprised solely of former New Englanders. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.