Things get heated between Russell Westbrook and Utah Jazz fans again. “I’ll f*ck you up. You and your wife,” he says. Not sure what these fans said to him, but he also had issues with Jazz fans during the postseason. pic.twitter.com/LquwRmLVNy — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) March 12, 2019

Russell Westbrook, responding to a heckler that we can’t see in the video and don’t know what he said to provoke this reaction, told a Jazz fan, “I’ll f— you up. You and your wife.”

As the Deseret News sports reporter who captured the video noted, Westbrook had a swipe with Jazz fans in the playoffs last April.

It will be interesting to see if it comes out what was said to Russ here; one would think that to evoke this response it had to have been pretty bad.