Northeastern vs. Hofstra in CAA Conference Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch NCAA Basketball Online

The two top seeds in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament have backed up their regular season performance and now face off for a chance to lock up an NCAA Tournament automatic bid. Top-ranked Hofstra and conference number-two Northeastern each played in tight semifinal games to reach the championship, and with tired legs, tonight could all come down to adrenaline.

CAA Conference Tournament Championship:

Northeastern vs Hofstra

Date: Tuesday, March 12

Time: 7 p.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

TV: CBSSN

Hofstra beat Delaware twice during the regular season—they opened their CAA schedule on December 28 by routing the Fightin’ Blue Hens 91-46 and closed their campaign with another big win (92-70).

Senior point guard Justin Wright-Foreman has finished as the Pride’s top points scorer in their last eight games, most recently netting 17 in Sunday’s 76-67 win over James Madison.

Semi-final opponents Northeastern sent a message in their quarter-final fixture and thrashed No. 10 UNC Wilmington 80-59. Charleston coach Earl Grant shared the spoils with Northeastern in the regular season as each team won at home, meaning Monday’s location could play a big role in favor of the Cougars.

The first qualifier for this year's NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament will be decided in the CAA as the path toward the 2019 Final Four begins to take shape.

