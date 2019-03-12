WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-Trick, Single-Handledly Sends Juventus Past Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be unbelievable. And he continues to dominate the Champions League.

Entering Tuesday night’s Round of 16 match, Ronaldo’s Juventus squad trailed Atletico Madrid 2-0 on aggregate. All he did was net a hat-trick to reverse the deficit and send the Italian giants through to the quarterfinals. The 3-0 win at home gave Juve a 3-2 win on aggregate.

The first came via a perfect header in the 27th minute, where Ronaldo attacked the ball fearlessly then pumped the home crowd up:

The second came via another brilliant header in the 49th minute:

Ronaldo JUST over the line to bring it 2-2 on aggregate (via @brfootball) pic.twitter.com/TStcz1lg6B — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2019

His third tally via penalty kick in the 86th minute. Here’s the shove that set up the penalty:

The push that put Juve ahead 😶 pic.twitter.com/MpQFWOjPgv — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) March 12, 2019

And here’s his finish from the spot:

CRISTIANO. RONALDO. HAT TRICK. Juve leads 3-2 on aggregate. WOW Watch the finish on #BRLive: https://t.co/IzM3Q8EE6Y pic.twitter.com/B436grhLrX — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) March 12, 2019

Utterly brilliant work. Juventus had never come back from a 2-0 deficit to win a Champions League contest. Well, the club has a new first thanks to their newest superstar.

The hat-trick was his eighth (!!!!) in Champions League play and tied him with Lionel Messi with the most in the history of the competition.