Le'Veon Bell Will Likely End Up With One of These Teams

It was a quiet day on the news front for the NFL’s top free agent Le'Veon Bell yesterday. This morning, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported there is “a good likelihood” he will be playing for one of the six following teams: Jets, Colts, Ravens, Packers, Texans, and Bills.

Green Bay really stands out of that pack. They rarely make big free agent splashes and have refused to provide Aaron Rodgers the prerequisites for team success. Bell would be a big addition for the Packers and would give their offense some much needed big-play ability.

The Colts appear to be Bell’s best destination if he is looking to put himself in position to compete for a Super Bowl next season. But according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Colts are not pursuing him now.

Source: The Colts are not pursuing Le’Veon Bell. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 12, 2019

The Jets have been the most linked to team for a Bell for a bit now. The other three, Ravens, Texans, and Bills, would be much less splashy. But that does not mean he wouldn’t bolster they play, as well. The Texans, in particular, make sense as a team that could cut Lamar Miller and upgrade the position with those savings.

If any other team was to get involved, the Chicago Bears could be that team. Sneakily enough, they created some cap room today converting Khalil Mack’s base salary.

Source: the Bears have created $11M of cap space by converting $13M of Khalil Mack's base salary & roster bonus into a signing bonus. Chicago positioning itself to make moves if desired… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 12, 2019

Hmm…