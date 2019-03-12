NFL Free Agency Rumors: The Latest On C.J. Mosley, Le'Veon Bell And Others

The NFL’s free agency frenzy has started and things got off to a crazy beginning on Monday. With things happening rapidly we’ve got a rundown of all the latest comings and goings.
All the latest rumors, rumblings and signings are below.
Mosley in demand
C.J. Mosley is the most in-demand middle linebacker on the market, with several teams interested in the Baltimore Ravens free agent. The Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts are all pushing for his signature, and Washington was involved before it locked up Landon Collins. After Kwon Alexander signed for $13.5 million per year, Mosley is like to get a great deal.
Le’Veon is torn
Le’Veon Bell seems to be in demand as well. The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back should have plenty of options and apparently he’s a bit torn:
The Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jets could all be angling for Bell’s services. The Jets have long been thought to be the favorite but who knows how things will turn out.
Suh done with the Rams
Ndamukong Suh is not expected back with the Los Angeles Rams. After the team re-signed Dante Fowler for $14 million, there likely isn’t enough money left to bring back Suh.
Suh is a 32-year-old, five-time All-Pro and he’s still an effective player. He would reportedly prefer to stay on the west coast but rumors have connected him to the Minnesota Vikings.
Collins got paid in D.C.
Landon Collins got a huge deal from Washington right at the start of free agency. The former New York Giants safety will get a six-year, $84 million deal in D.C., with $45 million in guarantees. It’s a monster contract for the 25-year-old.
Raiders add to early haul
The Raiders have agreed to add safety LaMarcus Joyner to their already impressive offseason haul. The former Rams franchise player will get a four-year contract. He will play next to former first-rounder Karl Joseph in the team’s secondary.
The Raiders also landed Antonio Brown and offensive tackle Trent Brown.
Denver lands a tackle
The Denver Broncos have decided to give former Miami Dolphins right tackle Ja'Wuan James a four-year, $52 million contract ($32 million guaranteed). He’ll now become the league’s highest-paid right tackle.
James will replace Jared Veldheer at right tackle, but could even move over to the left side in place if Garett Bolles if needed.
James was not great in 2018 but he’s 26 and could have a bounce-back year with better coaching in 2019.
Jets spending early
The Jets are reportedly set to add Anthony Barr and receiver Jamison Crowder. They’re also in the mix for C.J. Mosley.
Barr’s contract details have not been released yet, but he won’t come cheap. Meanwhile, Crowder is getting a three-year, $28.5 million deal with $17 million in guaranteed money.
Denver also gets a safety
The Broncos will also spend big to beef up their secondary by landing safety Kareem Jackson. Jackson will get a three-year, $33 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed.
Mathieu to KC, Berry to free agency?
The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to give safety Tyrann Mathieu a three-year, $42 million deal. That move likely means Eric Berry will wind up being released.
Morse to Buffalo
Kansas City Chiefs center Mitch Morse has agreed to sign with the Buffalo Bills. The deal will be for $44.5 million over four years, with $26.5 million guaranteed. The average annual value of $11.125 million per year is the highest ever for a center.
Morse was a second-round pick of the Chiefs in 2015 and started 49 straight games for the franchise.
The Bills are also set to shell out $18.75 million over three years for tight end Tyler Kroft as well.
Humphries gets a big pay day
The Tennessee Titans have agreed to sign wide receiver Adam Humphries to a four-year, $36 million deal.
Humphries isn’t explosive, but he had career-highs in catches (76), yards (816) and touchdowns (five) for the Buccaneers in 2018.
Comments