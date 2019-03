According to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Cleveland Browns have completed a trade for Odell Beckham Jr..

BREAKING: The #Browns have traded for #Giants WR Odell Beckham, sources say. The deal is done. I am not joking. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2019

Beckham’s name has been in trade rumors for over a year now, but seeing it come to fruition is still a shocker. [

Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham? On the same team? In Cleveland, of all places?

May be time to retire all Browns-related humor.