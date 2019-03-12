After Odell Beckham Trade, The Cleveland Browns Are The NFL's Most Exciting Team

Odell Beckham Jr. has been traded to the Cleveland Browns. While the price for the thee-time Pro Bowler was steep, the Browns happily paid it for an explosive 26-year-old wideout. With OBJ now on the roster, the Browns are undoubtedly the NFL’s most exciting team.

Trade terms: The #Browns get WR Odell Beckham Jr and the #Giants get a 1st, a 3rd and Jabrill Peppers, source said — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2019

Beckham is one of the league’s premier playmakers and he’ll now join a roster ready to break out. He’ll line up across from former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry and catch passes from 23-year-old quarterback and 2018 PFWA Rookie of the Year Baker Mayfield. Meanwhile, young pass-catchers like receiver Antonio Callaway and David Njoku will only add to the weapons available to Mayfield.

If that’s not enough, the Browns boast an excellent second-year running back in Nick Chubb and added Kareem Hunt this offseason as well.

The team also has a ferocious defensive line, led by Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi. Those two were already budding stars and they are now backed up by offseason acquisitions Sheldon Richardson and Olivier Vernon. Even the secondary has solid pieces in place with Damarious Randall and Denzel Ward.

Beckham didn’t come cheap. The Browns had to give up Jabrill Peppers, plus first- and third-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft. That’s a ton, but the first-rounder is the 17th pick. No one Cleveland would have selected there could have lived up to what Beckham will bring to the table.

The Browns went 7-8-1 in 2018 and looked like a playoff contender after jettisoning head coach Hue Jackson midway through the year. The won five of their last seven games and are definitely a team on the upswing.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers going through a transition and the Cincinnati Bengals stuck in neutral, the Baltimore Ravens look like Cleveland’s only rival for supremacy in the AFC North.

Look out world, the Browns are about to be must-see television in 2019.