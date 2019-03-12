USA Today Sports

Roundup: Fan vs Russell Westbrook; Watch a Kangaroo Attacking Paraglider; & Lucky Charms-Flavored Beer

Roundup: Fan vs Russell Westbrook; Watch a Kangaroo Attacking Paraglider; & Lucky Charms-Flavored Beer

Roundup

Roundup: Fan vs Russell Westbrook; Watch a Kangaroo Attacking Paraglider; & Lucky Charms-Flavored Beer

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Olivia Culpo, a model … “Violent video games found not to be associated with adolescent aggression” … someone in Texas put a horse in the bed of a pick-up trip, and went on the highway … “Mysterious Type Of Killer Whale, Sought After For Years, Found In Southern Ocean” … the roof collapsed at the gym at Montana State University due to snow … “People are drinking ‘Milk Coke’ and the Internet is conflicted” … Boeing 737 crashed in Ethiopia, killing 157 people … “Shoplifter takes clothes from JC Penney, then returns them” … Lucky Charms-flavored beer sounds interesting … one of the better revised tax plans I’ve read, from Andrew Ross Sorkin

Clippers 140, Celtics 115. We tried to tell you Boston has problems. This is probably going to linger into the playoffs. [Globe]

The Yankees and advanced stats. Interesting article, but the advanced stats have taken over baseball to the point it’s tough to talk about the sport without a spreadsheet in front of you. [NYT]

The first star to sign with Duke was Tre Jones, then he went all-out recruiting to bring Zion, Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett to Durham. [GQ]

This woman is now running Magic Johnson enterprises. [LA Times]

Good person does good thing. Need more of this in the news. [KDVR]

The reason we have to stop all LeBron/Michael Jordan discussions for one year; the four most important positions in the NFL; and why nobody wanted Antonio Brown. [ITunes]

I guess what many will take from this Malcolm Gladwell Q&A is that he said plagiarism of “bad manners.” [Daily Beast]

Sigh. Another ‘journalism is in trouble’ piece. This one focused on buzzfeed. [CJR]

This won’t overshadow all the NFL free agency fun, but man, it’s bizarre. No bad words were said?

Imagine coming down from a paragliding ride and having a kangaroo attack you like this.

This guy briefly ended up in a whale’s mouth. The image is pretty crazy. He wasn’t injured.

, , , , , , Roundup

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home