Roundup: Fan vs Russell Westbrook; Watch a Kangaroo Attacking Paraglider; & Lucky Charms-Flavored Beer

Olivia Culpo, a model … “Violent video games found not to be associated with adolescent aggression” … someone in Texas put a horse in the bed of a pick-up trip, and went on the highway … “Mysterious Type Of Killer Whale, Sought After For Years, Found In Southern Ocean” … the roof collapsed at the gym at Montana State University due to snow … “People are drinking ‘Milk Coke’ and the Internet is conflicted” … Boeing 737 crashed in Ethiopia, killing 157 people … “Shoplifter takes clothes from JC Penney, then returns them” … Lucky Charms-flavored beer sounds interesting … one of the better revised tax plans I’ve read, from Andrew Ross Sorkin …

Clippers 140, Celtics 115. We tried to tell you Boston has problems. This is probably going to linger into the playoffs. [Globe]

The Yankees and advanced stats. Interesting article, but the advanced stats have taken over baseball to the point it’s tough to talk about the sport without a spreadsheet in front of you. [NYT]

The first star to sign with Duke was Tre Jones, then he went all-out recruiting to bring Zion, Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett to Durham. [GQ]

This woman is now running Magic Johnson enterprises. [LA Times]

Good person does good thing. Need more of this in the news. [KDVR]

The reason we have to stop all LeBron/Michael Jordan discussions for one year; the four most important positions in the NFL; and why nobody wanted Antonio Brown. [ITunes]

I guess what many will take from this Malcolm Gladwell Q&A is that he said plagiarism of “bad manners.” [Daily Beast]

Sigh. Another ‘journalism is in trouble’ piece. This one focused on buzzfeed. [CJR]

Shane Keisel, the Jazz fan who was involved in a verbal altercation with Russell Westbrook during the Jazz loss to the Thunder, explains his side of what happened. @KSL5TV @kslsports #nba pic.twitter.com/ScCSRttTCg — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) March 12, 2019

This won’t overshadow all the NFL free agency fun, but man, it’s bizarre. No bad words were said?

Imagine coming down from a paragliding ride and having a kangaroo attack you like this.

This guy briefly ended up in a whale’s mouth. The image is pretty crazy. He wasn’t injured.