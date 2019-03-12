VIDEO: Miguel Cabrera Executes Hidden Ball Trick

The Detroit Tigers will, once again, be a very bad baseball team. Future first-ballot Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera is still on the roster, though, so there’s some incentive for people from Alpena to Paw Paw to come check out a ballgame.

Especially if the noted trickster plans on doing more stuff like this.

Ah, yes. The timeless art of the hidden ball trick. Cabrera clearly studied under the great Dave Bergman, who famously fooled Alan Wiggins.

The challenge now is for the Tigers to top this highlight. I’ll give them even money to do so by year’s end.