VIDEO: Mitt Romney's Birthday Candle-Blowing Strategy is Wild, But Brilliant

Mitt Romney’s staffers did something nice for their boss on his birthday, presenting Utah’s junior senator with a Twinkie cake. And folks, Romney, looking spry as ever at 72, stepped up to the plate and delivered a never-before-seen candle-blowing-out technique.

My team surprised me with a cake made out of my favorite snack—twinkies! Looking forward to all this year has in store. pic.twitter.com/lQfyIrQ9Qe — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 12, 2019

One at a time! Revolutionary!

Like all new things, it’s weird at first. But with some time and consideration, he may be onto something. The traditional method of just blowing like a firehose is bound to spread all sorts of germs over other people’s food. The one-at-a-time method keeps everything nice and clean.

Thinking about doing it like this next time. Ready to field all questions and flip the script on the less germophobic among us.

Thank you, Mitt, for this weird contribution to the human experience which could end up serving mankind.