Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov pulled an upset against Marin Cilic at Indian Wells. What came next was regrettable.

For reasons unclear to everyone except the person who handed him the microphone, Shapovalov was handed a microphone. He rapped into it. Or at least, attempted to rap into it.

Spin zone here: the person who should really feel bad is Cilic. Extremely tough to lose to someone and watch them shed all veneer of intimidation.