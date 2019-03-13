Game of Thrones' Season 8 Runnning Times Are a Massive Disappointment

While the world awaits for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones to air, the people living on it will take no joy in the latest leak. The website Winter is Coming has discovered running times for each episode of the six-episode season beginning on April 14.

HBO has officially confirmed the runtime for each episode in the final season of GAME OF THRONES: E1: 54 mins

E2: 58 mins

E3: 60 mins

E4: 78 mins

E5: 80 mins

E6: 80 mins What happened to each episode being like a feature length film? Excited nonetheless! 🎬 #GOT #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/24YeAsjqmS — Dead Horse Media (@DeadHorseMedia) March 11, 2019

Ugh, ugh, ugh. Not only is the world of television not getting the equivalent of six movies as HBO’s CEO Richard Plepler teased us with, but two of the episodes are going to fail to reach even one hour! Now, of course, this deflating news is not going to hurt viewership.

I mean, look at the number of people who watched the season’s official trailer. But there is no denying this is terrible news for people who want more of a very good thing.

One could argue it is sad enough the season is ending with another truncated episode order. Now, the comfort of long episodes making up for it is now gone. Even 80 minutes for what could turn out to be the most hyped series finale ever is upsetting. With so much left to learn, see, hear, process, react to, get mad about, and theorize on, it sure feels as if longer episodes would be the better route.