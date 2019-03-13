Kyler Murray Not Measured at His Pro Day, Height Conspiracies Live On

Kyler Murray’s draft stock went through the roof when he showed up at the NFL Combine roughly the size of Russell Wilson. By measuring in at over 5-foot-10, the Heisman Trophy winner assuaged a lot of fears about his height. But, as tends to happen, the blessed event wasn’t without its share of conspiracy theorists.

A week ago, Dan Patrick shared the opinion of one former NFL scout who believes Murray’s height had been “inflated.”

“I think that his height was inflated,” the scout told Patrick. “Maybe it’s the tinfoil hat theory. I just don’t see it. If he refuses to measure at the pro day, that will be telling.”

Well, Murray’s pro day is here and, guess what, no height measurement.

Kyler Murray only weighs in at his pro day. No height measurement. Weighs in at 205. — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 13, 2019

Odds are, this whole thing is really stupid. But it is a bit odd Murray wouldn’t just do it again. Height is a fairly static thing. Sure, one is a bit taller in the morning and shorter at night, but if the measurements are taken at the same time of day, one would think they’d yield similar results.

And no one is expecting Murray to get any taller in two weeks. There’s no shame in coming in with the same number.

Tinfoil-hat selling time. This one ain’t going away anytime soon.