Surprising Team Reportedly Biggest Threat to Poach Kemba Walker from the Hornets

The 2019 NBA free agent class is highlighted by names like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Kawhi Leonard. But just below them sits Kemba Walker who too has the ability to change the trajectory of a franchise. Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer is reporting a team not often brought up as a suitor is expected to be at the top of the list of threats to the Hornets’ efforts of keeping Walker. That team, the Dallas Mavericks.

“Threats to sign Kemba Walker away from the Charlotte Hornets this summer? Place this team at the top of your list: The Dallas Mavericks. Two sources with knowledge of the Mavericks’ thinking expect Walker, the Hornets’ three-time All-Star point guard, to be that team’s top target when NBA free-agency begins July 1.”

After years of missing out on top free agents, the Dallas Mavericks have become somewhat of an afterthought in terms of attractive destinations. Now, with superstar-in-the-making Luka Doncic, the Mavericks are going to have to be dealt with going forward both in free agency and as a team to compete with on the court. Next to Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas will soon be a long nightmare to defend. Which seemingly makes this an appealing option for Walker.

Walker is an elite scorer in the league and his 25 plus points per game average this season is exactly what Dallas’ 22nd ranked offense in that category will need to take the next step.

There does not appear to be a better basketball option than Dallas at the moment for Walker. The Lakers are a mess and look like the worst option for any free agent. He would fit with both the Knicks and Clippers, but clearly both teams have bigger plans. As for the Hornets, well, they are going nowhere fast.

Surely, this will not be the last Kemba Walker rumor, but like some of these NBA free agent rumblings, this one makes much sense.