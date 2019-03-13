Video: Kim Jones Tells Emotional, Personal Story About Odell Beckham Jr.

A personal note on the Odell Beckham Jr I know. Wishing @obj much success with the #Browns. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/nmmh4elbGJ — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) March 13, 2019

Discussing the topic of Odell Beckham Jr. getting traded from the Giants to the Browns, New York-based NFL Network reporter Kim Jones had an emotional, personal story about her relationship with the wide receiver.

Jones missed 1.5 months of work this past season with a life-threatening medical issue, and she says that when she pulled through on New Year’s Eve Beckham sent her a text message including media of an interview they’d done together years back with a note that he was so glad he’d see her in 2019.

This, she said, illustrates the difference between Beckham in private versus the public perception of him.