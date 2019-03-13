Lamar Jackson Posts Video Hitting 105 MPH In His Mercedes

Lamar Jackson did a really dumb thing on Tuesday. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback posted a video to his Instagram story that showed him hitting 105 mph in his Mercedes.

Check this out:

First off, don’t film yourself while driving, kids. It’s completely unsafe and moronic. Second, don’t ever post video of yourself doing anything illegal. I feel like these are things I shouldn’t have to tell you but, alas, here we are.

The Ravens haven’t had much success this offseason, and this move by Jackson is just going to annoy the people in charge even more.

Jackson is only 22, so he’ll be forgiven for making a dumb mistake. But he’s now the quarterback of an NFL team and needs to be mature enough not to do something this stupid. On top of that, he’s not yet a “star” who can get away with this sort of thing.

Jackson had a solid rookie season, but he’s still a big question mark moving forward. He started seven games and completed 99-of-170 passes (58.2 percent) for 1,201 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. His quarterback rating of 84.5 and Total QBR of 45.1 weren’t great, but he also rushed for 695 yards and five touchdowns.