LeBron James Freaked Out Over The Odell Beckham Jr. Trade

LeBron James had a fantastic game Tuesday night for the Los Angeles Lakers, but he may have been more excited about the news he learned as he walked off the court.

James immediately posted about the Cleveland Browns’ big trade just a few minutes after the Lakers’ game ended. Check out what he posted on Instagram almost as soon as he got to the locker room:

Yeah, he seems pretty excited the Browns traded for Odell Beckham Jr. James is an Ohio native who spent a huge chunk of his career in Cleveland. It’s clear he has loyalty to the Browns and is excited about the team’s future.

There’s also the small matter of James and Beckham knowing each other, and Beckham making an appearance on James’ show “The Shop.”

James went for 36 points, 10 rebounds and four assists as the Lakers hammered the Chicago Bulls 123-107. The Lakers finally looked like they were enjoying themselves for the first time in weeks. But obviously James