Le'Veon Bell Is Headed To The New York Jets

Le'Veon Bell has reportedly agreed to a deal with the New York Jets. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the deal is done:

Former Steelers’ RB Le’Veon Bell plans to sign with…the New York Jets, a league source tells ESPN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

Bell sat out the 2018 season rather than play for the Pittsburgh Steelers under the franchise tag. He rejected $14.5 million to play on the tag last season and wound up not reporting to the team all season. Now it appears he’ll return fresh for the 2019 season with a new team.

Bell will reportedly get a four-year, $52.5 million deal to land in New York:

Le’Veon Bell: 4 years, $52.5 million with the Jets, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

He’ll reportedly get $35 million guaranteed.

The 27-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler and a three time All-Pro. If Bell returns to form, the Jets are getting one of the NFL’s best offensive players. He’s topped 1,250 yards rushing three times and has caught more than 75 passes three times.

In 2017, the last year he played, Bell had 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns on 321 carries (4.0 yards per carry), he also caught 85 passes for 655 yards and two touchdowns.

He’s a dynamic weapon.

Jets second-year quarterback Sam Darnold has to be doing backflips right now. The Jets badly needed guys to put around their young franchise quarterback.

It has been years since the Jets had a player as explosive and versatile as Bell. This could end up changing the direction of the franchise.

Bell, a Michigan State product, announced the news on Twitter:

I’m back in the green baby, let’s get it — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 13, 2019

With C.J. Mosley and now Le’Veon Bell both in the fold, the Jets have done a fantastic job improving their roster both sides of the ball so far this offseason.