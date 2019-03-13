Mike Francesa Blamed Odell Beckham Jr. For The Giants Sucking

Mike Francesa really just went there. He placed the blame for the New York Giants sucking squarely on receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s shoulders. No, that’s a thing that really happened.

Check this out:

Mike Francesa placed the blame squarely on Odell Beckham for the #Giants sucking, and he had no patience for those who disagreed. pic.twitter.com/lcp0Cq5Qx7 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) March 14, 2019

Francesa has endlessly defended Eli Manning for years and has never liked Beckham. I get it, Odell is an odd character at times and has acted out on the field before. But to act like he’s the reason the Giants stink is hilarious.

Last season in just 12 games, Beckham caught 77 passes for for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns. He was injured and only played four games, but in 16 games in 2016 he caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Beckham is an elite talent at the receiver position and the Cleveland Browns got one heck of a player in their trade for him. Is Beckham the perfect player? No, of course not. But to blame him for the team’s short-comings is so wildly disingenuous. He’s a two-time All-Pro and when he’s healthy he can make plays very few others can.

Meanwhile, Eli Manning is terrible.