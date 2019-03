"SAFE!" @CoachMiles takes a tumble running off the floor after Nebraska basketball's Big Ten tournament win over Rutgers. Full post game reaction tonight on @Channel8ABC! For now, WATCH: pic.twitter.com/NOABVQes4A — Jared Koller (@JKollerKLKN) March 14, 2019

Tim Miles, the coach of Nebraska whom I have a deeply personal one-sided grudge against because he’s cost me money by having his team keep fouling when games are WAY out of reach, took a big spill on the way to the tunnel after the Huskers beat Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday.

Despite said grudge, I will give him credit for having some self-deprecating fun at the end of the blooper with his somersault and bow. At least he owned it.