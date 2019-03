Adnan Virk and ESPN will not be embroiled in litigation over his exit, both sides announced. The news was first reported by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

BREAKING: The fired Adnan Virk and ESPN have agreed not to litigate their differences. Virk is free to sign with another network. He will receive none of the money on the final two years of his contract, The Post has learned. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 14, 2019

Jim Miller followed up with news Virk will be heading to DAZN for its new Major League Baseball show beginning in a few weeks.

Today’s word is Meritocracy: Adnan Virk (@adnanESPN) is going to @DAZN_USA to helm their new @MLB show “ChangeUp” which starts March 28th. — jamesmiller (@JimMiller) March 14, 2019

Virk was fired from ESPN in February after being accused of leaking confidential company information.