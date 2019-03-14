Epic New Avengers: Endgame Trailer Drops

“Avengers: Endgame” will be in theaters on April 26 and the film’s latest trailer dropped on Thursday. As you could probably guess, it’s absolutely epic.

Check it out:

The trailer combines a lot of looks back, we see the beginnings of Iron Man, Captain America and Thor, but then also get a few looks forward. We also get a shot of Captain Marvel with Thor and Black Widow.

Obviously this movie will be the culmination of years of buildup from Marvel. After all, the “Avenger Initiative” was teased during the post-credits scene in the original Iron Man film way back in 2008.

Now we’ve reached the end of the road for this section of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I’m sure this group of Avengers will go out with a bang, but the question of what comes next is still out there.

This will mark the end of “Phase Three” of the MCU, with Spider-Man: Far From Home kicking off “Phase Four” this summer.